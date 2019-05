DOROUD, May 13 (MNA) – The mountain range of 'Rozestan' in Doroud, Lorestan province, offer one of the most beautiful and densest patches of fritillaria imperialis, or crown imperials. These apricot-orange pendant, bell-shaped flowers are native to Iran, Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Himalayan foothills. 'Imperialis', literally "of the emperor", refer to the large circle of golden flowers, reminiscent of an emperor's crown.