SOLTANIYEH, Dec. 27 (MNA) – The Dome of Soltaniyeh is the biggest brick dome in the world and the Mausoleum of Ilkhan Oljaytu, located 30 km east of Zanjan inside the rampart of the old city of Soltaniyeh. The structure is a very exquisite mosque which is well-known in the world from the viewpoint of architecture, interior design and space.