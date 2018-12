ARDABIL, Dec. 22 (MNA) – The fifth edition of Greco-Roman World Wrestling Clubs Cup was held from December 20 to 21 in Ardabil, in north-west Iran. Wrestlers from three Iranian teams and six foreign ones competed in 10 senior weight categories of 55-60-63-67-72-77-82-87-97-130 kg (a tolerance of 2kg is acceptable).