SARI, Dec. 11 (MNA) – Badab-e Surt and Churat Lake in the northern Mazandaran province are playing host to beautiful sceneries of late autumn. Formed in a course of thousands of years, Badab-e Surt is a range of stepped travertine terrace springs of salt-water colored by brown and red hues of carbonate minerals. Churat Lake was created in 1939 by an earthquake and landslide followed by the spring water being closed beside the lake.