Chama ice cave falls, kills one

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – Chama ice cave, near central part of Koohrang, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, is considered as one of the rarest and most spectacular caves in the region.

The unprecedented heat in recent years and the decrease in rainfall have reduced the length of the cave, and in particular the thickness of the ice and snow layers during the summer, increasing the risk of its fall. Unfortunately, about two thirds of the cave fell on August 23, during which a number of tourists were trapped under the ice and snow; the Red Crescent Relief teams rescued the trapped tourists but regrettably one of them lost his life.