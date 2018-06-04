پارسی
العربية
اردو
کوردی
Türkçe
English
Mehrnews English
Mon 4 June 2018
×
Photo
Home
All News
Iran
World
Politics
Economy
Culture
Technology
Sports
Photo
Cartoon
Video
Opinion
Tehraners mark Nights of Qadr on 19th night of Holy Month of Ramadan
TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) – People in Tehran observed religious seclusion on the nineteenth night of Holy Month of Ramadan in mosques.
By: Mohammad Khodabakhsh
2018-06-04 10:04
Related News
Night of Decree across Iran
Night of Decree observed at Hazrat Masoumeh shrine
Imam Reza holy shrine hosts worshipers at Night of Decree
Night of Decree observed across Tehran
Tags
Laylat al-Qadr
Mosques
Ramadan
Religious Minorities