Sun 20 May 2018
26th Intl. Quran Exhibition kicks off in Tehran
TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – The 26th International Quran Exhibition opened at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla on Saturday during a special ceremony attended by Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi and a number of cultural figures.
By: Mohammad Mohsenifar
2018-05-20 10:20
