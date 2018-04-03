پارسی
Tue 3 April 2018
Nature Day across Iran
TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Iranian families across the country went out yesterday to spend time picnicking outdoors on Nature Day also known as Sizdah-bedar which marks the end of Nowruz holidays.
By: Hesari; Khakbaz; Abdi
2018-04-03 11:48
