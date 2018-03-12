پارسی
Mon 12 March 2018
Spring blossoms in Tehran
TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – The Pleasant climate and the green terrains in Tehran enhance the festive mood of celebrating spring season in the city.
By: Asghar Khamseh
2018-03-12 13:01
