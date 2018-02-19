پارسی
Winter flowering bulbs
TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – While more than a month remains to year end and the beginning of spring, almond trees have blossomed in the villages of Yazd province, making farmers worried about the frostbite of their produce despite frequent droughts.
By: Abolfazl Mohammadi
2018-02-19 10:43
