TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – Tehran Symphony Orchestra rehearses for a special performance, named 'Symphony of Piruzi [Victory]'. Composed by Majid Entezami and conducted by Nader Mortezapour, the symphony will perform on August 15 in Tehran's Vahdat Hall. The event is held on the occasion of the anniversary of Iranian captives' release from Iraq on August 17, 1990.