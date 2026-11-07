Border police confiscate smuggled weapons in SE Iran

Commander of the Iranian Border Guard Brigadier General Ali Akbar Javidan said intelligence and technical surveillance enabled border guards to identify a network seeking to smuggle a large consignment of weapons and ammunition into the country.

He said the forces launched an operation after identifying and monitoring the smugglers' movements, managing to arrest one suspect and impound two vehicles.

The operation resulted in the discovery and seizure of 71 military-grade handguns, 144 handgun magazines and 343 rounds of ammunition, General Javidan added.

The commander stated the smugglers had intended to bring the weapons and ammunition into the country to carry out terrorist operations and undermine public security, particularly in Sistan and Balouchestan.

MNA