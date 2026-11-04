  1. Politics
Nov 4, 2026, 9:57 AM

Ghalibaf:

Betraying voters to bring nightmare for US government

Betraying voters to bring nightmare for US government

TEHRAN, Nov. 04 (MNA) – Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Americans rejected war, whether out of conscience or economic pressure.

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, in an implicit reaction to the US election results, pointed to the American public's opposition to war and issued an explicit warning about the US government's warmongering.

In a message on his personal social media account, Qalibaf wrote that whether out of conscience or under the pressure of living costs, the American people said no to war. 

He added that if the US government betrays the public will of its own people in order to serve international extortionists, it will learn that Iran's response will become a nightmare for the US government.

MNA 

News ID 249155

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