China envoy to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia and Oman

According to Reuters, China's Foreign Ministry said that the country's special envoy for Middle Eastern affairs, will visit Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia this month.

The visits aim to encourage the parties concerned to halt hostilities and return to the negotiating table, ease tensions, and prevent the expansion of the war across the Middle East, the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa.

The ministry said the visits would also involve pursuing Chinese President Xi Jinping's initiatives to support regional peace and security.

Meanwhile, China's special envoy for African affairs will travel to Ethiopia, Djibouti and Egypt, while Beijing's special envoy for the Horn of Africa will visit Eritrea, the ministry added.

MNA