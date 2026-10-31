Senior Iran diplomat reacts to UK PM remarks on nuclear issue

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Iran’s envoy to Algeria showed reaction to the baseless remarks of the British prime minister regarding an agreement to dismantle Iran’s nuclear capabilities and fully reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Kanaani, who was also Iran’s former foreign ministry spokesman. quoted the baseless remarks of the British prime minister who had said, “We seek an agreement that eliminates Iran’s nuclear capabilities and guarantees the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz."

Yes, the old and new colonizers will settle for nothing less and they seek to strip nations off every instrument of power, so that, they may swallow them up completely! The senior Iranian diplomat added.

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