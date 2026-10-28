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Oct 28, 2026, 10:46 AM

Knife attack reported outside Israeli Embassy in Belgrade

Knife attack reported outside Israeli Embassy in Belgrade

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – Serbian police has reported that an unidentified attacker stabbed a guard with knives outside the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade before being shot dead.

Serbian police said on Wednesday that an unidentified assailant attacked a guard with knives outside the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade and was killed just after midnight.

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said that police were treating the incident as a “terrorist attack” and had raised the terror threat to the highest level and stepped up police presence at key locations.

Dacic said that “a minor, so far unidentified … shouting Allahu Akbar, attacked the member of Gendarmerie and attacked him with two knives.” He added that the police officer “liquidated” the assailant in “self-defense” and was lightly wounded, according to ABC News.

Dacic said that Serbia's security agencies had been monitoring the attacker, who he said was a supporter of the Islamic State group. Dacic said that “he kept the black flag in support of the Islamic State on his Instagram” account.

MNA

News ID 248991
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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