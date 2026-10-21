Putin tells Witkoff is ready to help resolve US-Iran conflict

Putin conveyed Russia's stance at the start of his meeting with Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, emphasizing that he is very interested in hearing the US assessment of the situation in the West Asia region and the issues concerning Iran

Pointing to Russia's special, trust-based relationship with Iran, he said Moscow would be pleased to take any steps to help resolve the crisis, a reference to the West Asia escalation in the wake of the US-Israeli war of aggression on Iran.

On the tension with Ukraine, the Russian president pointed to his recent phone conversation with the US counterpart, expressing appreciation for Trump's attention toward resolving the Moscow-Kiev conflict.

He also described an agreement regarding the supply of Russian diesel to the US and global markets as positive, expressing his country's readiness to revive economic cooperation with the US.

Witkoff, for his part, focused his talks on Trump’s gratitude to Putin over the supply of Russian diesel, as well as the possible resumption of the trilateral talks between US, Ukraine and Russia.

The US special envoy met with Putin, unlike his two previous meetings when he was accompanied by Jared Kushner—Trump’s son-in-law—who was reportedly absent due to illness.

MNA