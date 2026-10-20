The source told Tasnim that Ukraine has deployed drone units—equipped with micro-drones—across several countries in the region (surrounding Iran).

The source added that Ukraine’s activities include the establishment of an operational network for micro-drones in the region.

Noting that the identities of the host nations—which are harboring these Ukrainian forces and drones—are being withheld for now but will be disclosed at an appropriate time, the source stated that Ukrainian operatives have deployed thousands of micro-drones within the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The security source emphasized that Tehran views this move by Ukraine as part of a broader campaign of hostile actions by Europe and NATO against Iran, and is currently considering an appropriate response.

Describing these conspiratorial moves as a “failed attempt” and “a scandal” for Ukraine, the source said that Tehran is fully aware of—and closely monitoring—Kiev’s hostile activities.

Referring to a past incident in which Ukraine targeted an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea—an act of hostility to which Iran showed restraint—the source said Iran will not allow Europe or Ukraine or give them the opportunity to advance anti-Iranian agendas.

These remarks come amid reports that Ukraine has participated in anti-Iranian activities—especially regarding drone-related support for parties involved in the 40-day US-Israeli aggression against Iran—including by providing assistance to nations in the Persian Gulf that host US military bases. There have previously been discussions regarding the presence of Ukrainian forces in West Asia—aimed at carrying out acts of sabotage and training terrorists in the use of drones—leading analysts to describe the country as a new operational arm for NATO in the region.

In this context, in the summer of 2025, the police in Sulaymaniyah, northern Iraq, announced the arrest of three Ukrainians who were overseeing the training of a local group in the use of small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The Sulaymaniyah police added that the training was intended to facilitate assassination operations, funded and supervised by a terrorist group operating in northern Iraq.

This is not the first time that Ukrainian-linked operatives have been implicated in events across the Middle East. Currently, personnel from Ukraine’s security apparatus are operating as mercenaries in various regions, receiving payment from the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Zionist regime.

The first instance of Ukrainians engaging in sabotage in this region dates back to the attack on a graduation ceremony at the military academy in Homs, Syria. At the time, Russian sources reported that the operation was directed by Ukrainian operatives.

The drone attack in Homs in October 2023 resulted in at least 100 deaths—many of whom were family members of the young Syrian officers who were killed in the strike.

MNA