  1. Politics
Oct 18, 2026, 10:38 PM

Iran, Egypt FMs discuss regional developments by phone

Iran, Egypt FMs discuss regional developments by phone

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a telephone conversation on Sunday evening.

In the call, Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Abdelatty reviewed the latest regional developments and discussed diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reducing tensions and maintaining stability in the region.

MNA

News ID 248693

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