Iran, Egypt FMs discuss regional developments by phone

In the call, Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Abdelatty reviewed the latest regional developments and discussed diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reducing tensions and maintaining stability in the region.
MNA
TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a telephone conversation on Sunday evening.
In the call, Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Abdelatty reviewed the latest regional developments and discussed diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reducing tensions and maintaining stability in the region.
MNA
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