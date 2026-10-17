Second oil tanker burns in flames after hitting naval mine

The Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that this morning, a second law-breaking supertanker caught fire—engulfed in massive flames—after striking a naval mine.

The Public Relations office of the IRGC Navy stated that this morning, a second offending supertanker was set ablaze following a collision with a naval mine.

The statement noted that this supertanker was carrying over 2 million barrels of crude oil. the statement added that the vessel had attempted to travel through an unauthorized route after deactivating all of its positioning and radar systems at the guidance of the US military Upon striking a mine, a massive explosion occurred in the vessel's engine room, bringing the violater ship to a complete halt.

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