Tehran, Beijing emphasize enhancing tourism cooperation

The proposals were discussed at a specialized meeting hosted by Iran’s Embassy in Beijing on Friday, attended by officials, tourism professionals and representatives of companies from both countries.

Iranian Ambassador to China Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli highlighted the historical and cultural ties between the two nations along the Silk Road, stressing the need to remove obstacles, organize cooperation more effectively and increase China’s share of Iran’s tourism market.

In a message delivered at the meeting, Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Reza Salehi Amiri called for China to become one of Iran’s most important tourism partners. He proposed establishing a joint platform for Iranian and Chinese travel agencies and tour operators, developing at least three travel packages specifically for the Chinese market, organizing familiarization tours for Chinese tour operators and journalists, providing Chinese-speaking guides and facilitating payment services.

Chinese tourism representatives also described Iran as a destination with considerable cultural appeal and commercial potential, expressing interest among Chinese travelers in visiting the country.

MNA