War on Iran has cost dearly for Europeans, $112b: Spanish PM

“Those of us who raised our voices against the war were right when we said NO to war,” he wrote on X, according to Middle East Eye.

“We knew ordinary people would end up paying the bill.”

Keeping the economic toll of the war in mind, Sanchez said "that is why we have ratified in Congress a social shield of more than 12 billion euros ($13.4bn) to protect citizens and the affected sectors".

Spain’s parliament had approved a package worth more than 12 billion euros ($13.4bn) “to protect the affected sectors and also to protect citizens who use their cars”.

"Now, it's time to put an end to this disaster," he said.

MNA