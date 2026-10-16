Pezeshkian meets with Armenian PM in Yerevan

During the meeting, the two sides explored avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries in all areas.

Emphasizing the need for a comprehensive roadmap for cooperation, the Iranian president said a strategic plan between the two countries could help deepen relations across various fields. He stressed that Tehran is determined to expand ties in all areas and called for translating agreements and discussions into practical results.

“Through cooperation, we must bring these issues to fruition in practice,” Pezeshkian said, noting that significant steps had already been taken. He expressed hope that the initiatives would have a long-term impact and produce tangible results.

Addressing US sanctions against Iran, Pezeshkian stressed that the country could not be isolated through such measures. “The US must know that Iran, relying on its people and in coordination with its neighbors, will continue to engage with the world with strength,” he said.

He added that Washington has created problems not only for Iran but also for the international community, warning that continued pursuit of the same course would worsen conditions for everyone. The US, he said, should choose dialogue based on reason rather than coercion.

Pashinyan, for his part, referred to Iran’s cultural heritage and long history, saying Armenia seeks peace and stability in the region and is working to expand relations with neighboring countries on a daily basis, with the aim of promoting mutual development.

The Armenian prime minister described the expansion of trade and economic ties with Iran as significant and highlighted the considerable potential for bilateral energy cooperation. He said Yerevan is seeking to further strengthen relations with Tehran in that sector.

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