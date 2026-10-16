Pres. Pezeshkian meets with Georgian PM in Yerevan

During the meeting, Pezeshkian and Kobakhidze discussed host of issues, including bilateral ties, recent developments between the two countries and also issues of mutual interest.

Referring to the clear position of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on the prohibition of development of nuclear weapons, the Iranian president stressed, “Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons, and we consider the destructive propaganda against our country to be lies.”

Pezeshkian said Iran has always been prepared for negotiations, but warned that attempts to force the country into submission would fail. “They (enemies) think they can make us surrender, but we will not bow to coercion,” he stated.

Addressing US sanctions against Iran, the president said the measures are outside the bounds of humanitarian principles. He also described the attacks carried out against Iran in recent months as “unjustifiable and inhumane.”

Pezeshkian also emphasized the need to expand economic, cultural and tourism relations between Iran and Georgia through practical measures. He said the two countries need to develop an operational plan with a clear timetable to translate their shared goals into concrete action.

For his part, Kobakhidze said Georgia has a clear position on relations with neighboring countries and opposes any foreign interference in their internal affairs.

Referring to the cultural and geographical commonalities between Iran and Georgia, the Georgian prime minister said friendship and cooperation are the guiding principles of bilateral relations.

MNA/ 6979483