Iran stresses need to stop Israeli aggression in S Lebanon

In a telephone conversation this Wednesday afternoon, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun discussed and exchanged views on developments in Lebanon and the region.

Araghchi emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's strong commitment to the necessity of halting the Zionist regime's attacks and acts of aggression against Lebanon and ending the occupation of the Arab country's southern regions. He also briefed the Lebanese President on the diplomatic moves and efforts undertaken by the Islamic Republic of Iran in recent days and weeks.

The Lebanese President emphasized the priority and necessity of diplomatic solutions for regional crises.

The expansion of bilateral relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Lebanon, as well as the continuation of contacts and dialogue between officials of the two countries, were among the other topics discussed during the call.

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