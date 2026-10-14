Container carrier sinks in Strait of Hormuz after explosion

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said the container carrier struck a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, caught fire and sank Wednesday morning in waters south of the strait.



The vessel had attempted to cross an unauthorized and high-risk route through the strait when it hit the mine and caught a severe fire after the explosion, according to the IRGC Navy's public relations office.



The vessel sank in the southern waters of the Strait of Hormuz as a result of the fire.



The IRGC Navy cautioned local vessels and fishermen over colliding with containers floating on the water's surface while transiting the area.



MNA