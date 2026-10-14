  1. Politics
Oct 14, 2026, 7:28 AM

Iranian diplomat:

Trump’s remarks about Tehran destroying LA election rhetoric

Trump’s remarks about Tehran destroying LA election rhetoric

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has slammed US President Donald Trump’s allegations that Iran can destroy Los Angeles and San Diego as a figment and campaign rhetoric.

"Mr. Trump’s allegations about the possible destruction of American cities are completely unfounded, unrealistic, and amount to nothing more than campaign rhetoric. Iran’s military doctrine is absolutely clear, responsible, and based on defense and deterrence. We have never been the initiators of any wars. However, Iran’s capabilities and missile power are an indisputable, undeniable, and frightening fact," he told TASS.

"Mr. Trump seems to be trying to shirk responsibility during his election campaign and intending to use this real deterrent as a pretext for resolving domestic political issues and settling scores with his Democratic rivals in California," the diplomat added.

MNA 

News ID 248572

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