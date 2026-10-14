Trump’s remarks about Tehran destroying LA election rhetoric

"Mr. Trump’s allegations about the possible destruction of American cities are completely unfounded, unrealistic, and amount to nothing more than campaign rhetoric. Iran’s military doctrine is absolutely clear, responsible, and based on defense and deterrence. We have never been the initiators of any wars. However, Iran’s capabilities and missile power are an indisputable, undeniable, and frightening fact," he told TASS.

"Mr. Trump seems to be trying to shirk responsibility during his election campaign and intending to use this real deterrent as a pretext for resolving domestic political issues and settling scores with his Democratic rivals in California," the diplomat added.

MNA