Armed groups launch drone attack against al-Jolani regime

Armed groups used several bomb-laden drones to target checkpoints manned by elements affiliated with al-Jolani regime in western countryside of As-Suwayda province, located in the south of the country.

The Syrian Interior Ministry, affiliated with al-Jolani regime, also announced a couple of days ago that at least four members of this regime were killed during an armed attack in the outskirt of Hama province.

Since the overthrow of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria, the internal conflicts in the country have not come to an end, according to Al-Akhbariyah media network.

These clashes in Syria are taking place against the backdrop of continued aggression by the Zionist regime against this Arab country. Syrian media have reported that the Zionist regime's army is moving heavy military equipment to the Druze Heights in As-Suwayda and intends to establish a new base in the area.

MNA/ 6984780