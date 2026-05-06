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May 6, 2026, 11:12 AM

US military attacks boat in eastern Pacific, 3 killed

US military attacks boat in eastern Pacific, 3 killed

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – The US military said on Tuesday it had struck a vessel in the eastern Pacific, killing three people, in the latest such attack that rights groups label as “extrajudicial killings”.

US Southern Command posted about the strike on social media Tuesday evening, alleging that the vessel struck on Tuesday was operated by “Designated Terrorist Organizations” that it did not identify, The Guardian reported.

No US military forces were harmed, Southern Command said. It described those killed as “male narco-terrorists”, without offering details or evidence.

“Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations,” the post read.

The Trump administration’s aggressive measures to stop what it calls “narcoterrorism” has ramped up in recent weeks, despite the war in Iran. A similar boat strike on Monday in the Caribbean Sea killed two people.

MNA

News ID 244257

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