US military attacks boat in eastern Pacific, 3 killed

US Southern Command posted about the strike on social media Tuesday evening, alleging that the vessel struck on Tuesday was operated by “Designated Terrorist Organizations” that it did not identify, The Guardian reported.

No US military forces were harmed, Southern Command said. It described those killed as “male narco-terrorists”, without offering details or evidence.

“Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations,” the post read.

The Trump administration’s aggressive measures to stop what it calls “narcoterrorism” has ramped up in recent weeks, despite the war in Iran. A similar boat strike on Monday in the Caribbean Sea killed two people.

MNA