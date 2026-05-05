Iran’s top diplomat Araghchi to visit China on Tue. for talks

During the visit, Iran’s top diplomat will hold high-profile talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to discuss mutual relations as well as regional and international developments.

Last week, Araghchi visited Pakistan, Oman and Russia.

On April 8, forty days into the war, a temporary Pakistan-brokered ceasefire came into effect. Negotiations subsequently took place in Islamabad but failed to produce an agreement amid maximalist demands and intransigent positions from the United States.

Meanwhile, the US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, which Tehran slams as illegal and in violation of the ceasefire terms. In response, Iran has asserted control over the Strait of Hormuz and is denying passage to vessels belonging to the US and its allies.

Tehran has submitted proposals to Washington aimed at permanently resolving the war, but these have reportedly been rejected by the White House, which has continued to issue military threats against Iran.

MNA/6820836