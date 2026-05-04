Araghchi, Turkmen FM discuss imposed war on Iran in call

According to a statement by the Iranian foreign ministry on Monday, in the telephone conversation that took place in the afternoon, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Rashid Meredov, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, the latest regional and international issues were discussed.

In the telephone call, the top Iranian diplomat informed his Turkmen counterpart about the latest trends related to the diplomatic process and the ongoing efforts and initiatives to end the imposed war waged the US and the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MNA/6820146