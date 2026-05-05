FM Araghchi briefs MPs on latest developments in region

Iran’s top diplomat attended a meeting of the parliamentary commission on Monday and presented a comprehensive report on the developments in the field of foreign policy and international relations, as well as the diplomatic ups and downs since the beginning of the US-Israeli war of aggression on February 28.

During the session, the foreign minister shed lights on Iran’s views and positions of other countries to the lawmakers.

Araghchi also informed the members of the Parliament about the proposals and plans discussed during the Iran-US negotiations in Islamabad, as well as the latest developments related to the diplomatic process and ongoing efforts aimed at ending the imposed war.

The foreign minister praised the unparalleled sacrifice and resistance of Iran’s Armed Forces and the vigilant presence of the Iranian people in streets and public squares, emphasizing that through the steadfastness, courage, and exemplary honor of the Iranian nation, the Islamic Republic of Iran has emerged as a highly powerful actor in safeguarding the interests and rights of the Iranian people.

During the meeting, the head and members of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission appreciated the efforts of the Foreign Ministry during the imposed war and expressed their views and concerns regarding the issues and prospects of the negotiations.

They also stressed that the diplomatic apparatus must employ all its capacities and capabilities with an innovative approach to secure Iran’s legitimate interests and rights.

MNA