Iran to set "new legal rules" for Persian Gulf, Hormuz Strait

In a message released on the occasion of the National Day of Persian Gulf, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution referred to the sacrifices made by the noble nation of Islamic Iran for the independence of the Persian Gulf and confronting foreigners and aggressors, calling the Islamic Revolution ‘a turning point of these resistances.’

The Persian Gulf is one of the unparalleled blessings of God Almighty for the Muslim nations of the region, especially the noble people of Islamic Iran, the Leader said, adding, “In addition to being a connecting point for nations, it [Persian Gulf] has created a vital and unique route for the global economy through the Strait of Hormuz and then the Sea of ​​Oman.”

The Islamic Iran, which has the largest coastline on the Persian Gulf, has made the greatest sacrifices for the independence of the Persian Gulf and against foreigners and aggressors; ranging from the expulsion of the Portuguese and the liberation of the Strait of Hormuz, which is the basis for naming 10th of Ordibehesht as the National Day of the Persian Gulf, to the struggle against Dutch colonialism and the epics of resistance against British colonialism, etc., but the Islamic Revolution was the turning point of these resistances in severing the hands of the arrogant powers from the Persian Gulf region, and today, two months after the largest military campaign waged against the country by the world's bullies in the region and shameful defeat of America in its sinister plan, a new chapter is being drawn in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, the Leader underscored.

“The new legal framework and management system for the Strait of Hormuz will advance comfort and development for all the region’s nations, and its economic benefits will bring joy to the nation,” the Leader reiterated.

“This strategic asset has long provoked the greed of many evildoers over the centuries. The record of repeated invasions by European and American foreigners—the insecurities, damages, and multiple threats they have imposed on the region’s countries—reflects only a fraction of the malicious schemes of global oppressors against the peoples of the Persian Gulf,” the message read.

The most recent example was the bullying and military provocations of the ‘Great Satan,’ Ayatollah Khamenei said, referring to the United States’ military aggression and illegal naval blockade.

The Islamic Revolution marked a turning point in this centuries-old movement to drive out arrogant powers from the Persian Gulf, the Leader noted.

Now, two months after the largest military mobilization and invasion attempt by the world’s bullies, and following America’s humiliating failure in its schemes, “a new chapter is being written for the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said that over the past sixty days, the nations of the Persian Gulf have witnessed the brave resolve, vigilance, and struggle of Iran’s naval forces from the Army and the IRGC, alongside the courage and valor of the southern people and youth of beloved Iran, in rejecting foreign dominance.

By the grace of God Almighty and through the blood of the martyrs of the Third Imposed War, particularly under the wise leadership of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, it has become evident to the world and the regional states that US military presence in the Persian Gulf is the chief cause of insecurity in the region, the Leader noted.

“America’s hollow bases can barely guarantee their own safety, let alone that of their dependents or pro-American allies in the area,” he asserted.

“By divine will, the future of the Persian Gulf will be bright—a future free of America, devoted to progress, peace, and prosperity for its nations. We, the peoples and neighbors of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, share a common destiny, and the foreigners who covetously meddle here from thousands of kilometers away have no rightful place, except at the depths of its waters,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Today, 90 million Iranian people at home and abroad regard all national assets, including identity, spirituality, human talent, scientific innovation, industry, and fundamental technologies—from nano and bio to nuclear and missile (technologies)—as their collective heritage, he added.

MNA