Iran fully prepared to confront any potential US aggression

Speaking in a televised interview late on Wednesday, Major General Mohsen Rezaei emphasized that any renewed aggression by the United States against Iran will be "catastrophic".

"History will record that the Iranian nation sank the American superpower in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman," Rezaei, who was former chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), noted.

"American military personnel are warning that if the country continues the war, there is a possibility that their vessels will be sunk and their soldiers killed," he added.

In the event of fresh aggression, the US "should expect that we will take a large number of their forces captive," added Rezaei, also a member of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council.

The Islamic Republic's Armed Forces faced the latest bout of the United States' and the Israeli regime's unprovoked aggression against the country with at least 100 waves of decisive and successful reprisal targeting sensitive American and Israeli targets across a large expanse of the West Asia region.

Rezaei's remarks pointing to the potential of significant human and material losses for the United States in the event of resumption of the aggression came amid admissions by American officials, themselves, about the Islamic Republic's having retained a significant portion of its military capability, despite the aggression.

Amid the Islamic Republic's retaliation, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week lull in attacks against the country on April 7.

Trump later extended the ceasefire, but announced continuation of an illegal blockade of Iranian vessels and ports in violation of the ceasefire's terms.

In response, Iran has closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz to all traffic except vessels that coordinate with and receive authorization from relevant Iranian authorities. The move has sent shockwaves through global energy markets, including in the United States, where surging fuel prices have further eroded Trump’s already declining popularity.

Rezaei predicted that the US president could blame Congress for the deadlock that has arisen from the unprovoked aggression.

"If Congress decides against war, Trump can blame Congress and the Democrats. If Congress supports continuing the war, Trump will attribute the consequences of prolonging the war to them," the advisor said.

The senior IRGC official said "the least costly option" for the United States would be accepting the 10-strong conditions that Iran has set towards realization of an end to the situation.

MNA/6815574