  1. Politics
Apr 18, 2026, 10:43 AM

Manouchehr Mottaki:

Bahrain accomplice in US-Israeli attacks against Iran

Bahrain accomplice in US-Israeli attacks against Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – Head of Iran's delegation at the Executive Council of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) has said that Bahrain is an accomplice in the recent US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

Manouchehr Mottaki stated that the Bahraini representative's rude remarks seemed as if he were speaking as an agent of the United States and Israel.

In reaction to anti-Iran remarks of the Bahraini representative, Mottaki, who is also a member of the Iranian Parliament, said, “Why did you set up the Fifth US Naval Base in Bahrain? while the naval base is being used for attacking industrial and civilian targets."

In addition to the airport facilities, hotels, etc., the small city of Bahrain has provided three million square meters of its land to the United States, Mottaki criticized.

Bahrain is an accomplice in providing its territory to the US for attacking Iran during the recent aggression, the lawmaker emphasized.

MNA/6803651

News ID 243735

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