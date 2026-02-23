Iran rules out speculations about interim deal with US

The senior Iranian diplomat made the remarks during a press conference on Monday morning, during which he answered questions put forward by the journalists regarding the Iran-related issues and other regional and international developments.

In his remarks, Baghaei dismissed speculation about a possible temporary agreement with the United States, saying that speculation surrounding the nuclear talks between Iran and the United States is not unusual, but stressed that none of the circulating claims are confirmed.

"We do not confirm any of the speculation. The details of any negotiation process are discussed in the negotiating room. The speculation raised about an interim agreement (between Iran and the US) has no basis."

Responding to remarks made by Steve Witkoff arguing Iran is close to acquiring nuclear weapons capability, Baghaei rejected the claim, saying conflicting statements by US officials are not new and that he leaves judgment to the Iranian public and regional political elites.

Baghaei reiterated that negotiations aimed at forcing one side to unilaterally accept the other’s demands would not produce results, emphasizing that such an approach would yield no outcome for Iran.

"We believe in the legitimacy of our views, and we will continue this process as long as we feel it can lead to results, relying on and confident in the solid foundations of our demands, both in the nuclear field and in the lifting of sanctions," he said.

Regarding statements by Rafael Grossi about inspections and conditions tied to damaged facilities, Baghaei said Iran does not accept such preconditions.

The senior Iranian diplomat explained that Tehran fulfilled its obligations in 2025 concerning inspections of peaceful nuclear facilities and maintained full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). However, he stressed that the issue of damaged facilities is different because there is no established protocol for cases where peaceful installations have been subjected to foreign military attacks.

Addressing reports from Omani sources claiming that Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani would travel to Oman to deliver Iran’s proposal package, Baghaei said he needed to verify the information and stated that he was not aware of such a trip.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Baghaei referred to the Iranian Foreign Ministry's reciprocal move in labeling the naval and air forces of EU member states as terrorist entities.

He warned that from Iran’s perspective, the presence of military forces from EU member states in the Persian Gulf and surrounding region would now be viewed differently. "From now on, the presence of the military forces of the 27 EU member states in our peripheral region and in the Persian Gulf will be viewed differently because it will now be considered a terrorist organization, and you can guess what the effects and consequences will be."

This senior Iranian diplomat, responding to comments by Witkoff on Trump's curiosity about Iran's resistance, said that the country's confidence stems from faith in its rights and in its long history, civilization, and culture. He stressed that the word “capitulation” has no place in Iran’s political lexicon and has never been accepted.

He added that for the past 47 years, the Iranian people’s core demand has been sovereignty, dignity, territorial integrity, and independence.

Responding to claims that Iran is “buying time” in the negotiations, Baghaei rejected the allegation as baseless. He said Iran has repeatedly stated its readiness to continue talks for days and weeks without interruption to reach a final outcome.

He emphasized that Iran has no interest in prolonging negotiations and that talks are only meaningful if they produce tangible results.

Commenting on statements by Nancy Pelosi regarding economic pressure on the Iranian nation, he emphasized that the objective behind sanctions targeting Iran has been openly declared — namely, to exert pressure on citizens.

He emphasized that recent years have shown that sanctions are explicitly intended to create economic hardship and encourage public dissent against state institutions.

When asked whether negotiations could lead to an agreement or a war would erupt amid rising US military deployments, Baghaei responded firmly that Iran’s armed forces continuously monitor developments.

“If it leads to war, our warfighters will respond,” he said, adding that the armed forces operate 24 hours a day with full vigilance.

He stressed that during ongoing negotiation rounds, Iran has insisted on defending its national interests and will continue to do so. According to Baghaei, if Tehran perceives manipulation or deception in the process, it will take appropriate measures.

Regarding talks scheduled for Thursday and whether the United States will present a proposal, Baghaei said meaningful negotiations require goodwill and serious engagement from all parties. He noted that drafting any document demands cooperation and participation, adding that Iran is actively consolidating its positions and proposing elements for potential understanding.

In response to questions about possible attendance by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi in the new round of talks and prospects for a new agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency, Baghaei said discussions about Grossi's participation remain open, but no final decision has been made.

He clarified that cooperation with the IAEA, particularly regarding inspections of damaged facilities, requires a mutually agreed framework consistent with Iranian law and parliamentary legislation.

He emphasized that Iran and the IAEA continue regular communication, but negotiations on inspection procedures are still at an early stage.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Baghaei added that recognition of Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy would be an inseparable element of any potential deal.

Addressing questions about the role of Israel in diplomatic processes, Baghaei claimed that Israel consistently attempts to disrupt negotiations and undermine agreements. "They are trying to turn the slogan of America First into Israel First."

MNA