Trump optimistic over Ukraine peace deal: White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump remains optimistic that a Ukraine peace deal can be struck and that differences have narrowed.

But, she told Fox News' "The Story" program that Zelenskiy and Trump would not meet this week to finalize a plan.

There are just "a couple of points of disagreement" between the US and Ukraine, she said.

Sources told Reuters earlier that Zelensky could travel to the United States as soon as this week to discuss with Trump sensitive aspects of a plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky said a proposed peace plan now under discussion with the US and Europe has incorporated "correct" points, but sensitive issues were to be discussed with Trump.

"As of now, after (talks in) Geneva, there are fewer points, no longer 28, and many correct elements have been incorporated into this framework," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"Our team has already reported today on the new draft of steps and this is truly the right approach. The sensitive issues, the most delicate points, I will discuss with President Trump."

