  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 29, 2025, 6:18 PM

Syrian resistance group says hit Israeli occupying troopers

Syrian resistance group says hit Israeli occupying troopers

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – A group by the name of Syrian National Resistance has claimed responsibility for an attack on Israeli occupying forces.

The Syrian National Resistance issued a statement claiming responsibility for the bombing of the base which was home to the Israeli occupation forces in southern Syria, Al Mayadeen reported.

In part of the statement issued by the resistance group states that "the bombing was carried out by planting a bomb at the entrance to one of the newly established military zones in the outskirts of Quneitra."

The Syrian National Resistance also warned the Syrian interim government against any persecution of Syrian resistance fighters, stating that such a policy will bring serious consequences that the resistance never wished it.

MNA

News ID 237133

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News