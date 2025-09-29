Syrian resistance group says hit Israeli occupying troopers

The Syrian National Resistance issued a statement claiming responsibility for the bombing of the base which was home to the Israeli occupation forces in southern Syria, Al Mayadeen reported.

In part of the statement issued by the resistance group states that "the bombing was carried out by planting a bomb at the entrance to one of the newly established military zones in the outskirts of Quneitra."

The Syrian National Resistance also warned the Syrian interim government against any persecution of Syrian resistance fighters, stating that such a policy will bring serious consequences that the resistance never wished it.

MNA