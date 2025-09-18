Zionists use all the tools of genocide: Yemeni leader

Seyyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Ansarullah in Yemen, in his weekly remarks addressed to the Yemeni nation and other peoples of the region, said the Zionist enemy continues the “crime of the century” in the Gaza Strip before the eyes and ears of the entire world.

He continued that the scenes of genocide in Gaza are horrific and tragic and compel anyone who has even a shred of human conscience to take a stance.

Referring to the fact that the Zionist enemy is taking advantage of a great weakness in the Islamic world, he stressed that the Israeli enemy’s threats are directed at the entire Islamic Ummah and are not limited to the Palestinian arena. Muslims have been weak and watched the slaughter of people who are part of them, while they themselves are also the target of the Zionist plan.

He stated that the extent of the Palestinian people’s oppression means the responsibility on the shoulders of Muslims and the whole world is greater and heavier. Muslims’ neglect and shirking of responsibility toward the Palestinian people will not exempt them from responsibility and the dangerous consequences and results of this in this world and the Hereafter.

Pointing out that the Zionist enemy targets the Palestinian people in everything, he added that the Israeli enemy continues to violate the sanctity of al-Aqsa Mosque and strives to complete the Judaization of the city of al-Quds, while at the same time continuing to target a sacred place and one of the most important sacred symbols of Muslims.

He went on to say that the Israeli enemy mounts raids and desecrates al-Aqsa Mosque every day, and this week Benjamin Netanyahu and the criminal Marco Rubiio participated in the desecration operation at al-Aqsa Mosque.

Referring to the continued Israeli aggressions on Syria, the leader of Ansarullah said that the Israeli aggression against Syria is being pursued by the enemy through occupation and control of southern Syria, and the Israeli enemy continues its work in what it calls the “David Corridor”.

He continued that Syrians in southern Syria find themselves defenseless against the Israeli enemy and receive no support from any side. Raids, the establishment of checkpoints, and all the daily actions in Syria are being carried out by the Israeli enemy.

Referring to the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha, he said that the level of participation in the summit was high, but as usual, the results amounted only to statements with general descriptions and without any practical positions from the summit.

Al-Houthi said that some participants at the Doha summit had no legal authority to represent their countries. The weak and worthless results of the Doha summit tempted the Israeli enemy and encouraged it to insist on aggression against Qatar and other countries.

MNA/6593816