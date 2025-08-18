  1. Technology
Aug 18, 2025

Iran Confair 2025 inaugurated in Tehran

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – The 25th Iran International Exhibition of Building and Construction Industry entitled “Confair 2025” kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Monday.

The inaugural ceremony of the exhibition was attended by Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh and Chairman of Iran Chamber of Cooperatives Bahman Abdollahi.

In this edition of the exhibition, competent domestic and foreign companies, including Singapore, Italy, Germany, Turkey and China, have showcased construction equipment and machinery.

Participation of domestic and foreign exhibitors pave suitable opportunities for the development of trade and economic cooperation.

Iran’s Chamber of Cooperatives has put holding the Confair 2025 Exhibition atop agenda with all its capacities in line with promoting export of non-oil commodities, supporting domestic production, and enhancing the status of the country's construction industry.

Given the pivotal role of the construction industry in economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development, this important exhibition event, as one of the largest and most specialized construction exhibitions in the region, provides a suitable platform for industrial activists to showcase their latest achievements, products, technologies, and services.

