Germany launches additional measures against Russian fleet

Western sanctions aimed at cutting Russia's oil revenues following its invasion of Ukraine have led to the rise of a vast "shadow fleet" of tankers that helps Moscow to keep its crude exports flowing.

From Tuesday German authorities have begun questioning passing tankers about their insurance coverage against oil pollution damage, the foreign ministry said, adding that the insurance coverage of "shadow fleet" vessels is often unknown, as they avoid reputable insurers and European ports.

"Our goal is very clear: We are increasing the pressure on the Russian shadow fleet and protecting the Baltic Sea," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in the statement.

RHM/