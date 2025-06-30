VIDEO: Iran national anthem echoed at IRIB Glass Building

On June 16, 2025, the Glass Building of Iran's state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), was struck by an Israel regime airstrike during a live news broadcast. The IRIB presenter, Sahar Emami, was on-air when the explosion occurred, causing debris and smoke to fill the studio. Despite the chaos, Emami returned to the broadcast, condemning the attack as an act of aggression and created an epic for Iranian nation.