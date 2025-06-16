Necessity of responding to Israel allies in attack on Iran

Since the beginning of the illegal and inhumane aggression by the Zionist regime targeting sensitive military, nuclear, and political centers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, overt and covert collaboration by certain neighboring countries and extra-regional actors with the occupying regime of Israel in offensive, defensive, and intelligence operations has become evident.

For example, during the defensive operation “True Promise 3”, some regional and international players—including Jordan, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States—openly provided the Israeli defense system with military capabilities such as fighter jets, air defense systems, helicopters, naval vessels, and more, in an attempt to obstruct the implementation of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s strategic objectives and will.

Furthermore, the confirmed presence of Israeli reconnaissance drones in Iran’s northwestern provinces has intensified suspicions regarding cooperation between Baku and Israel, renewing accusations of betrayal by the rulers of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In addition, suspicious activities by operatives linked to Mossad and Aman in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates are being closely monitored by Iranian intelligence agencies, and their misuse of the southern Persian Gulf region for espionage is seen as undeniable and definitive.

Moreover, the infiltration of Mossad-linked elements through Iran’s western borders once again confirms the role of certain separatist groups in undermining the national security and interests of the country.

In this context, the media and press community of Iran, while reaffirming their support for the nation’s sovereignty, the Leader, and the Iranian people, calls for a decisive and proportional military response against all partners of the Zionist regime in the killing of Iranian women and children.

Following the intensification of Zionist attacks on both military and civilian targets—which constitute blatant violations of all international laws and conventions—the Islamic Republic of Iran warns that, under the doctrine of legitimate self-defense, it will regard all military partners and collaborators of the Zionist regime across West Asia as legitimate military targets.

Accordingly, any confirmed intelligence or media reports of cooperation between regional or international actors and the child-killing Israeli regime will be interpreted as a declaration of war against the proud and resilient people of Iran, and will be met with a proportionate response.

This firm stance, rooted in the strength of Iran’s Armed Forces and the decisive will of its people, reflects the nation’s unwavering commitment to pursue and repel aggressors until the complete defeat of this conspiracy.

MNA