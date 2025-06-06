China's employment market posts steady development

A systematic employment support plan has been advanced, focusing on expanding opportunities in strategic sectors, key industries, urban-rural grassroots communities, and small enterprises, said Chen Yongjia, an official with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, on the latest episode of China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk show hosted by Xinhua News Agency.

A comprehensive policy package has been implemented. Measures include raising loan quotas for job stabilization programs, broadening eligibility for job expansion subsidies, and extending policies such as skills enhancement allowances to maximize policy effectiveness, he said.

Regarding demand-driven skills training, large-scale vocational training programs have been launched to elevate workers' technical competencies, he noted.

China has worked to provide targeted assistance for key groups. A new round of 17 youth-focused employment policies has been issued, offering tailored support for graduates and young job seekers to safeguard their employment prospects, Chen added.

China will roll out additional pro-employment measures in a timely manner to further underpin economic growth and social stability, he said.

Official data shows that the number of college graduates in China is likely to reach 12.22 million in 2025, an increase of 430,000 from last year.

China's job market has remained generally stable recently, with the surveyed urban unemployment rate on average down from 5.2 percent in March to 5.1 percent in April, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

