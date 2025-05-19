Iran FM holds meeting with visiting Hamas officials in Tehran

Bassem Naeem and Osama Hamdan, members of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), who were in Tehran on Monday to participate in the Tehran Dialogue Forum, met and held talks with Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

The content of the meeting and the topics discussed in the meeting were not released to the media by the time this news item was being published.

The Iranian capital is hosting the fourth edition of a diplomatic event, dubbed the Tehran Dialogue Forum, TDF. Some 200 delegations from over 50 countries are taking part in the two-day event, reflecting Iran's leading role in global diplomacy.

MNA