Iran peaceful nuclear program based on NPT

"During the past three decades, Iran has seriously considered its rights and obligations according to the NPT, and everything that is being done as a peaceful nuclear program of Iran has been done based on the inseparable rights of Iran as a member of the NPT," the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said on Monday press conference.

Regarding the next round of the meeting between Iran and three European countries, Baghae said, "The political leaders of the three European countries and the European coordinator are in contact with colleagues in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Political and Legal Department."

"We are consulting about the time and place of the next round of talks, and we will inform you as soon as the date is confirmed," he added.

"Continuous relations and consultations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia on various issues including the nuclear program are ongoing at various levels," he added.

