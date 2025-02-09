'Trump is not trustworthy at all': Former Pakistan FM

Referring to Trump's recent proposal to negotiate again with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Shamshad Ahmad told Mehr News Agency that President Trump is not trustworthy.

Donald Trump is not a politician but basically a businessman whose main goal is to make deals based on commercial interests and Trump does not abide by any rules, he said.

The previous Americans presidents also had many negotiations with the countries of the world, but they saw their interests in danger and withdrew from the negotiations and did not comply with any law and easily got out of that treaty.

The US previously agreed with Iran, but Trump easily canceled this agreement. Like Bush, he messed up the world. He tried to strengthen Israel's position in the Middle East through the so-called "Deal of the Century, the Pakistani diplomat said.

In the current era, Trump wants to strengthen Israel even more, he added.

Instead of looking for negotiations and focusing on the West, Muslim countries should strengthen their relations with Muslim countries to solve their problems, Shamshad Ahmad also said.

If Muslim countries do not unite, Trump's expansionist goals will not be limited to Gaza, Canada and Mexico, but will also include Muslim countries, he also warned.

MNA/