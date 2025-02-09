  1. Politics
Feb 9, 2025, 12:43 PM

'Trump is not trustworthy at all': Former Pakistan FM

'Trump is not trustworthy at all': Former Pakistan FM

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – Referring to Trump's withdrawal from Iran's nuclear deal in 2018, the former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan said that Trump is not trustworthy at all.

Referring to Trump's recent proposal to negotiate again with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Shamshad Ahmad told Mehr News Agency that President Trump is not trustworthy.

 Donald Trump is not a politician but basically a businessman whose main goal is to make deals based on commercial interests and Trump does not abide by any rules, he said.

The previous Americans presidents also had many negotiations with the countries of the world, but they saw their interests in danger and withdrew from the negotiations and did not comply with any law and easily got out of that treaty.

The US previously agreed with Iran, but Trump easily canceled this agreement. Like Bush, he messed up the world. He tried to strengthen Israel's position in the Middle East through the so-called "Deal of the Century, the Pakistani diplomat said.

In the current era, Trump wants to strengthen Israel even more, he added.

Instead of looking for negotiations and focusing on the West, Muslim countries should strengthen their relations with Muslim countries to solve their problems, Shamshad Ahmad also said.

If Muslim countries do not unite, Trump's expansionist goals will not be limited to Gaza, Canada and Mexico, but will also include Muslim countries, he also warned.

MNA/

News ID 228083
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News