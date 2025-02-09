Resistance Front to definitely achieve ultimate victory

President Pezeshkian made the remark in a meeting with Hamas Shura Council Chairman Muhammad Ismail Darwish, acting Hamas Leader Khalil al-Hayya, and other members of the group's political bureau in Tehran on Saturday.

He said Iran would continue to support the resistance front and the oppressed people of Palestine in the Gaza Strip, Press TV reported.

The Iranian president stressed the need to form an international coalition, particularly with the participation of Muslim countries, to help the people of Gaza and reconstruct the war-ravaged strip.

"Certainly, Muslim countries will be able to rebuild Gaza in cooperation with each other and to restore life to the Muslim people of this region," Pezeshkian said.

He cherished the memory of all martyrs of the resistance front and expressed his congratulations on the valuable achievements made by Hamas and the oppressed and resilient people of Gaza in thwarting the Israeli regime’s goals despite the high number of martyrs.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has resulted in the death of at least 48,181 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injury of 111,638 others since early October 2023.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement went into effect in Gaza on January 19, halting Israel’s aggressive campaign against the coastal region.

The first 42-day phase of the ceasefire agreement calls for 33 Israeli captives and nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners to be released.

So far, the agreement has held, but US President Donald Trump’s proposal to clear Gaza of its inhabitants and take over the territory is creating hiccups amid widespread denunciation around the world.

A member of the Hamas delegation said the recent claims by the United States and the Israeli regime regarding the future of Gaza have no value.

He added that the future of Gaza belongs to its people and emphasized that the besieged enclave will be managed through cooperation among the Palestinians.

He thanked the support of Iran and all the resistance groups for Hamas in the way of its victory against the Zionist enemy.

The Palestinian resistance is preparing for achieving the final stage of its battle against the Israeli regime, which is the liberation of Palestinian territory, he emphasized.

The Hamas official said the resistance front defeated the Israeli regime not because of weapons but due to its firm determination to liberate the Palestinian land.

MNA