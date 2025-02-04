Hamas warns it will proceed with its ‘own actions’ if Israel

Osama Hamdan, Hamas’ senior representative in Lebanon, made the remarks on Monday, the Palestinian Shehab news agency reported.

“Israel is deliberately obstructing the process of aid delivery [into the Gaza Strip] and resettlement of Gaza’s people,” he said.

“We have a committee that monitors the entry of aid into Gaza, but the occupiers are intentionally creating obstacles,” Hamdan lamented.

According to the official, if the opposing side continued to fail to fulfill its commitments, Hamas would proceed with its “own actions.”

Hamdan said it had conveyed the issue of the Israeli contraventions to Qatar and Egypt, who have helped mediate the ceasefire agreement.

The deal is hoped to end the Israeli regime’s 15-month-long war of genocide against the Gaza Strip that has so far killed way upwards of 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

