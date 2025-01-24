Hamas kills Israeli soldiers behind Sinwar martyrdom (VIDEO)

A newly-released footage by the military wing of Hamas resistance movement, the Al-Qassam Brigade, shows the moment when resistance fighters kill two senior Israeli military officials that were behind the assassination of former Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar.

The following video released by Qassam shows Martyr Sinwar in Rafah in south Gaza.

The video, dubbed the "death ambush series", is reportedly the first part of such footage set to be released by the group, according to Press TV. The second video will be released later by Mehr.

A section of the video, dated January 6, shows the moment a senior Israeli commander, his deputy and several Israeli occupation soldiers were killed by a planted bomb in the northern city of Beit Hanoun.

The targeted forces were Major Dvir Zion Revah and his deputy Eitan Israel Shiknazi, who, according to the group, were responsible for the assassination of Sinwar.

The footage relates to days before the ceasefire in Gaza took effect on January 19.

Raveh had also led at least one of the regime’s massacres in Beit Hanoun, according to the Brigade.

Both the assassination and the massacre took place during the regime’s 15-month-long war of genocide against the Palestinian territory that claimed the lives of at least 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since its onset in October 2023.

Tel Aviv finally approved a ceasefire deal earlier this month, succumbing to incessant and successful Palestinian and regional resistance operations.

According to the video, the strike in Beit Hanoun resulted in the injury of several other Israeli forces.

Hamas also referred to a similar operation against an Israeli infantry force advancing in Beit Hanoun’s al-Zaytoun area, causing casualties.

“The enemy acknowledged the death of the deputy commander of the [Israeli military’s] Nahal Brigade and four soldiers, with nine others seriously injured.”

Hamas and its fellow domestic and regional resistance movements have vowed to step up their operations should the regime resume its brutal military onslaught.

MNA